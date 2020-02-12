'Goli Soda' director Vijay Milton to direct Kannada star Shivanna’s next?

According the latest reports, the cinematographer/director has impressed the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar with script and has got his go ahead to direct it.

Flix Sandalwood

Vijay Milton, a well-known cinematographer, turned into a director with Azhagai Irukkirai Bayamai Irukkirathu in 2006 but it was Goli Soda that came in 2014 that won him accolades including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film.

He is currently wielding the camera for the Kannada movie Pogaru, which is being directed by Nanda Kishore. This film has Dhruva Sarja playing the lead role with Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine.

According the latest reports, Vijay Milton has impressed the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar with script and has got his go ahead to direct it. Sources in the know say that the cinematographer/director will start work on this project after he is done with Pogaru. In the meantime, Shivanna has two films - Bhajarangi 2 and RDX - to complete.

Harsha is wielding the megaphone for Bhajarangi 2, which has raised the expectation levels as the duo are teaming up for the third time. The film will have Bhavana sharing the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 will comprise Arjun Janya for music, J Swamy for cinematogarphy and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

RDX, meaning RD Xavier, will have Shivanna appearing in the title role. Touted to be a cop drama and made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu.

RDX will be launched on February 19th to coincide with the star’s 35th year anniversary in the Kannada film industry. Ravi Arasu will be wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli.

The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling RDX.

It was revealed several months ago that a spin-off based on the film, titled Bhairathi Ranagal, is on cards. The latest update about this project is that it will be directed by the Mufti director Narthan and will be Shiva Rajkumar’s landmark 125th film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)