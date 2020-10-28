Gold Smuggling case: Enforcement Directorate arrests IAS officer M Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate had taken the former top bureaucrat into custody soon after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

news Gold smuggling case

Kerala IAS officer M Sivasankar, who is the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest came on the day the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail in the controversial gold smuggling case. Soon after the court rejected his petition, Sivasankar was taken into custody by the ED from an ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was undergoing treatment.

Sivasankar who has been questioned by three investigation agencies multiple times, had given contradictory statements according to the ED.

The ED had told the HC that they had evidence to prove Sivasankarâ€™s involvement in the crime. The investigation agency said that Sivasankar was close to Swapna and even went on to say that she could have been his pawn in the whole case.

Sivasankar had defended himself in the court, stating that he was being harassed, as the investigation agencies are keen to take him into custody, despite him cooperating with the investigation.