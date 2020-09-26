Kozhikode-based Gokulam Kerala FC has announced the signing of defender Rowilson Rodrigues for the upcoming I-League season.

Rowilson is a two-time I-League championship winner. He has also won the Durand Cup and the IFA Shield with various clubs.

The Goa native began his career with local outfit SESA FA before joining Churchill Brothers. He was promoted to the senior team of Churchill Brothers and soon won his first major title, the Durand Cup 2007 with the Red Machines.

Later, he went on to win the I-League with Churchill Brothers in the 2008-2009 season. In 2010, he represented India in the Asian Games. He moved to Dempo SC in 2011 where he won his second I-League title.

The 33-year-old player went on to represent Mohun Bagan and later moved to FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. During the 2017-18 season, he represented Delhi Dynamos in the ISL.

"I was out of action for almost one year due to injury. Now that I have recovered, I am ready to give the best for Malabarians. I believe my experience and ability will help Gokulam to win the league this season with flying colours," Rowilson was quoted as saying by the club's press release.

"We welcome Rowilson Rodrigues, the robust Goan centre-back to our GKFC family. He is a seasoned and experienced defender having played for India, ISL and I-League during the last decade. His commanding presence is going to infuse a lot more strength to our defensive wall and make it impregnable this season," said Dr B Ashok Kumar, CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"We wish Rowilson a great time ahead. He is an experienced player with a proven track record. His presence will be a major boost for our team this year," said Gokulam Kerala FC Chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

With IANS Inputs

Also Read: IPL 2020: Meet Leo, the admins behind the Chennai Super Kings' social media game