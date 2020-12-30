Going out on New Yearâ€™s Eve in Bengaluru? Hereâ€™s the list of rules you should know

The Bengaluru Police announced a night curfew from December 31, 2020 at 6 pm to January 1, 2021 at 6 am within the city limits.

news NYE

The Karnataka government had earlier announced a ban on the New Yearâ€™s revelry due to the pandemic. With the emergence of the new variant of the virus from the UK, the government announced guidelines to ensure â€˜simpleâ€™ celebrations. The Bengaluru Police announced a night curfew from December 31, 2020 at 6 pm to January 1, 2021 at 6 am within the city limits.

The following restrictions are in place:

No special events for clubs, pubs, hotels or restaurants

Clubs, pubs, hotels, malls and restaurants have been barred from hosting special events such as live music, special performances, DJ nights etc. However, their regular business is exempted from the ban.

No gathering at clubs, pubs, hotels or restaurants

Movements of larger groups have been restricted by the state government. A group of more than four people cannot assemble. People have also been restricted from queueing outside venues such as pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants.

Beware of the no-man zones

The Bengaluru Police have also created â€˜no-manâ€™ zones at party hubs such as MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street to prevent crowding of the public spaces.

No celebrations in any open spaces

Celebrations in public spaces such as parks and streets have been banned to curb from the spread of the virus. In residential societies, parties for residents can be hosted in their private clubhouses, without arranging for special events.

No entry without prior reservations

Remember to carry e-receipts of your reservations since entry for people without prior bookings have been barred. The notified areasâ€™ DCPs will closely monitor that management adheres to the rule and also regulates guest movement.

Prohibition of vehicular parking

The Bengaluru Police have prohibited vehicular parking on Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagarâ€™s 100-ft Road, St Marks Road and Church Street from 4 pm on New Yearâ€™s Eve onwards.

Restrictions in the movement of traffic

Restrictions in the movement of vehicles have been imposed on parts of Museum Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road to stop crowding. Vehicular movement on these roads have been banned, except for police and emergency duty vehicles from 8 pm on December 31, 2020 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Motorists need to be wary of the modifications in the routes made by the Bengaluru Police. Major signals and junctions will also be barricaded to regulate traffic across the city.

Restrictions in the use of overpasses

The police have also placed restrictions on the use of following overpasses (flyovers) â€” elevated flyover from Roopenagrahara to Electronic City access road, Jayadeva flyover, Dairy Circle flyover, Kadugodi Flyover and Sarjapur flyover. Access will be limited on these flyovers from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

Stringent action against the violators

In their press note, Bengaluru Police also cautioned that any motorist caught indulging in reckless behaviour, drunk driving or inconveniencing the public will be subjected to stringent disciplinary action. Subsequently, motorists suspected of drunk driving will be detained and will have to undergo a medical examination.