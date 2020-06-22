â€˜Going to make a film, whoâ€™s going to stop me?â€™: Director Lijo Pellisseryâ€™s â€˜challengeâ€™

The post appears to be a response to the stand taken by Kerala Films Producer Association asking new films to wait for pending ones to release.

Seventeen hours ago, Lijo Jose Pellissery, esteemed director of Malayalam movies, put a curious post on his Facebook page. "I am going to make a film, who is going to stop me." This, he wrote in Malayalam, in a slightly daring tone. â€œNjan oru cinema pidikyaan pokuvada aarada thadayan."

The post seems to be a response to the stand taken by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) that new films should not be shot now since there are many films pending release. When all film production work and screening stopped on March 11 due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, several completed films got shelved. The KFPA wants all of these films â€“ 66 in total â€“ to release first before new films are started.

They made this statement when news came that a new movie is in the offing with Fahadh Faasil in the lead, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The duo however made it clear that it would be an experimental film shot on the phone, not planned as a theatre release.

The Kerala government had allowed films and television shows halted midway during the lockdown to resume their shooting work from June 1 with limited crew members and other precautions taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19. While several television serials resumed shooting in these conditions, films had not.

Below Lijo's post were comments from people in the industry. Shibu G Suseelan, a producer, wrote: "At this rate, Corona will stop it," to which Lijo replied, "You have understood," and then added, "Chill".

Among others who commented are actor Vinay Forrt, showing his support for Lijo with a series of emoticons, and director Midhun Manuel Thomas who wrote, "No one will stop you. You do it, Ashan (master)."

Actor Sabumon, who is often seen in Lijo's movies, joked, "Hello mister, my condolences. Lijo is over. He will not be there in Malayalam cinema again."

Young actor Shebin Benson also posted his emoticon of support.

Director Lijo is known for his critically acclaimed and often dark films such as Ee.Ma.Yau and Jallikattu.