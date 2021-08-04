'Godman' held in Telangana for allegedly cheating, sexually exploiting followers

The police said that the accused made regular appearances on TV programmes, before he started his own YouTube channel.

news Crime

A person, who was posing as a ‘godman’ in Nalgonda and allegedly cheating people has been arrested by the Telangana police on Tuesday. The Nalgonda police arrested 50-year-old Vishwa Chaitanya Swamy, following a raid on his ashram after a complaint that he was sexually exploiting women followers. Police raided Sri Sai Maansi Charitable Trust at Ajmapur in PA Palli mandal of Nalgonda and arrested Swamy and his three disciples. Police seized Rs 26 lakh in cash, 500 grams of gold, and fixed deposit bonds during the raid. Nalgonda Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath told reporters that documents relating to 17 acres of land, seven laptops, four mobile phones, a car, herbs, and prayer material were also seized.

Explaining the modus operandi of the Vishwa Chaitanya, Ranganth said, “By attracting financially strong devotees in the name of Sai Baba’s preaching, saying that Baba himself has come to his dream and told him to take donations from the devotees in the form of cash and gold, he was looting people.” It was further added that the baba used to make fake forest herbs and oil by sourcing material from the Mozamjahi market in Hyderabad and used to sell them at high prices to the devotees. He also used to perform prayers and rituals promising financial gains and solutions for people with problems.

The police said that Vishwa Chaitanya completed his graduation from Nandigama in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh in 2002 and came to Hyderabad. In the city, he allegedly racked up Rs 1 crore in debt and ran away, following which a case was registered at Nampally police station. He was released after spending 20 days in jail, following which he became a devotee and started preaching Sai Satcharitra on several TV channels. As he gained popularity, he opened his own YouTube channel and started doing online consultations and direct appointments for money, according to the police.

The Swamy claimed to have followers in 40 countries. Police said he used to trap women, and allegedly had relations with 11 women. He used to convince them that they will develop miraculous powers by having sexual relations with him.

(With IANS inputs)