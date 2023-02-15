Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad: Full list of trains cancelled, diverted

The incident did not result in any casualties, and railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track.

A major train mishap was averted when six coaches of the Visakhapatnam - Hyderabad Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 14. There were no casualties or injuries, railway officials said. S1 to S4, GS (general seating) and SLR (seating and luggage rake) coaches of train number 12727 derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The derailment caused panic among passengers. However, the incident did not result in any casualties. The train was moving at a low speed which is believed to have averted a disaster. Passengers were being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches. The South Central Railway announced its helpline number 040 27786666 for assistance.

The train, which had left Visakhapatnam at 5.20 pm on Tuesday was scheduled to reach Secunderabad at 5.10 am. The derailment has hit the movement of trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad. The railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track. The following trains which were to commence their journey on Wednesday, February 15 were either fully or partially cancelled.

Trains cancelled (with train numbers)

> Kacheguda-Nadikude - 07791

> Nadikude - Kacheguda - 0779

> Secunderabad - Warangal - 07462

> Warangal – Hyderabad - 07463

> Secunderabad - Guntur - 12706

> Guntur - Secunderabad - 12705

> Secunderabad - Repalle - 17645

Trains partially cancelled (and the stations between which they are cancelled)

> Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad - 17234 - Kazipet-Secunderabad

> Secunderabad-Guntur - 17202 - Secunderabad- Kazipet

> Vijayawada-Secunderabad - 12713 - Warangal-Secunderabad

> Secunderabad-Vijayawada - 12714 - Secunderabad- Warangal

> Bhadrachalam Rd-Secunderabad - 17660 - Kazipet -Secunderabad

> Guntur - Vikarabad - 12747 - Nalgonda-Vikarabad

> Vikarabad - Guntur - 12748 - Vikarabad - Nalgonda

> Warangal-Secunderabad - 07757 - Aler - Secunderabad

> Miryalaguda - Kacheguda - 07974 - Ramannapet - Kacheguda

> Kacheguda - Miryalaguda - 07276 - Kacheguda - Ramannapet

> Guntur - Secunderabad - 17201 - Kazipet -Secunderabad

> Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar - 17233 - Secunderabad- Kazipet

> Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam - 12806 - Secunderabad - Vijayawada

> Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli - 12805 - Vijayawada – Lingampalli

Trains diverted

Tirupati – Jammu Tawi - 22705 (journey commened on February 14) will go via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, skipping the Kazipet stop