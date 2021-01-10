GoAir sacks senior pilot for his tweet against PM

Captain Malik deleted the tweets and locked his Twitter account.

news Social Media

Low-cost airline GoAir airline has sacked a senior pilot for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter on Thursday. Captain Miki Malik, who made the remarks about the Prime Minister, later deleted his tweet and locked his Twitter account. "GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect," the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday when asked about the objectionable tweets by pilot Miki Malik.

The airline spokesperson said the airline has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters and it is mandatory for its employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. "The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee," the spokesperson noted.

Screenshots of the supposed tweet showed that the pilot had said, “PM is an idiot. You can call me same in return. It’s ok. I don’t matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period (sic)."

According to reports, the senior pilot later tweeted an apology, “I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views,” he said in the tweet, before locking his Twitter account.

After the senior pilot was sacked by the airline, many Twitter users said they will never take GoAir flights and even called for its boycott.

With PTI inputs