GoAir appoints former Jet Airways' chief Vinay Dube as CEO

Vinay Dube will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company.

Budget carrier GoAir's Board has appointed former Jet Airways' CEO Vinay Dube as the airline's Chief Executive Officer.

Accordingly, as the CEO, Dube will report to the Chairman, Managing Director and the Board, the company said.

"He will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company," the airline said in a statement.

“I welcome Vinay to the GoAir family. His proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence while developing platforms of world class customer service and employee engagement is something that GoAir will benefit from," Jeh Wadia, managing director of GoAir said in a statement.

In his earlier assignments, Dube has held the position of Senior Vice President-Asia Pacific at Delta Air Lines, Chief Executive Officer at Delta Technology LLC, Vice President-Consulting & Marketing Solutions at Sabre Airline Solutions and Manager-Network Forecasting Systems at American Airlines.

Dube was with Jet Airways during its turbulent phase, after which is suspended operations in April 2019.

Dube’s appointment at GoAir comes after the airline faced some trouble with it having to temporarily suspended certain flights after Airbus and Pratt & Whitney failed to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through March 9, 2020.

“On the back of a firm order for 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft, GoAir’s business plan articulates a continued double-digit growth through 2025… In the last four weeks, we have gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting our current operation of fleet,” the company said in a statement at the time.

At present, GoAir operates over 325 daily flights. It flies to 35 domestic and international destinations.