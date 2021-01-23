GoAir announces Republic Day sale, offers tickets starting at Rs 859

The eight-day sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021.

Money Aviation

Domestic airline GoAir has announced a Republic Day sale for passengers and has made one million seats on the airline’s domestic network as part of its ‘Freedom Sale’. Starting at an all-inclusive lowest fare of Rs 859, the eight-day freedom sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021 and will be valid on one-way fares for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021 on airline’s domestic network.

Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares. GoAir said in a statement that the special fares will be applicable only on direct flights schedules operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys.

Tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats which are subject to availability. Guests can book their tickets on GoAir’s website or through the mobile app.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir said, “GoAir explores every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its passengers. The fare sale is our way of saying thank you to our passengers for flying with us and giving us an opportunity to create special moments for them. With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations, explore and create everlasting memories. Providing passengers with experiences that leave a lasting memory is one of the core strengths at GoAir. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”

GoAir’s sale commences just as rival IndiGo concluded its sale where it was offering flight tickets for Rs 877 for travel between April 1 and September 30. SpiceJet too was offering tickets starting from Rs 899 for the same travel period as IndiGo.

The sale by airlines comes as the fare cap set by the Union government on domestic fares is set to end on March 21, 2021.