'Go to HC': SC on Republic's plea against FIR for 'defaming' Mumbai police

ARG Outlier Media had moved the SC against the FIR registered against it for allegedly defaming Mumbai police and trying to cause "disaffection" among the police.

news Court

The Supreme Court refused to pass any orders on the petition filed by ARG Outlier Media Ltd against the FIR registered by Mumbai police against for allegedly defaming cops and trying to cause "disaffection" among members of the police personnel. The Supreme Court asked the media networkâ€™s counsel to approach the High Court instead. Multiple employees pf Republic TV had been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly defaming the service and trying to cause "disaffection" among members of the police personnel. The media network had moved court against the same.

Meanwhile, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court in Mumbai in November. He sought pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

His lawyer Shayam Kalyankar said the anticipatory bail plea has been withdrawn as per Goswami's instructions.

Goswami has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

He was arrested from his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in that case on November 11.

On Wednesday, a Raigad court took cognizance of a charge-sheet filed against Arnab Goswami and two others in the abetment of suicide case and asked the trio to appear before it on January 7. Earlier this month, police had filed the charge-sheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunayna Pingale at Alibag in adjoining Raigad district, where the 2018 case for alleged abetment to suicide.

With PTI inputs