‘Go beyond suicide discourse, think of solutions’: Experts on suicides by NEET students

At least three students, who were scheduled to take the NEET exam on Sunday, ended their lives, over the past 36 hours, in Tamil Nadu.

news Health

From the word go, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) — the common entrance test for admission to medical courses — has been a contentious issue as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned. On Sunday, as lakhs of students across the country took NEET amidst a raging pandemic, scenes of resentment and frustration unfolded in various parts of Tamil Nadu, once again, after at least three candidates who were scheduled to write the exam, took their lives in the last 36 hours.

In a state where political discourse has predominantly revolved around the principles of social justice, NEET is seen as a barrier for equal opportunity to those across the socio-economic spectrum. The recent spate of suicides has once again trained the spotlight on the concept of having a common entrance test for being eligible for an MBBS seat and the pressure faced by the students.

Government’s role in preventing suicides

According to D Nedunchezhiyan, a social entrepreneur who has experience working in the education sector, the government needs to be proactive and initiate measures to find out the causal factors behind such incidents.

“Suicides happen every year. The government has not thought about conducting a survey to understand the reasons behind the suicides so far. We need to learn from our past mistakes. We cannot keep telling that mistakes are happening and then move on,” he explained, adding that children are children at the end of the day and they deserve help from all possible sources.

Paras, a mental health expert and the Director of The Alternative Story, a Bengaluru-based mental health resource and service centre, pointed out that the discourse around suicides must change in order to pave the way for possible solutions. “The entire discourse on suicide prevention is quite problematic because everything is focused on the attempt made by students to take their lives. All helplines are focused on those who are on the brink of taking their lives, and not on the causal factors that address the build-up of stress over time. There are no preventive measures that are being taken at all,” he said.

Calling students weak is victim-blaming

After the news of the three suicides in the wake of NEET broke, many were quick to take to social media and label the candidates “weak” and “unfit” to become a doctor.

“But, calling the students weak after they end their lives is a classic example of victim-blaming,” pointed out Paras.

@arivalayam

@KanimozhiDMK

The solution to NEET suicide is not asking for cancellation. Whatever be the examination or body conducting it, a few weak hearted Students will always choose suicide. In my known circle 9th and 10th std students have committed suicide. Don't policise — NAMO Rajasekar (@sekardr_durai) September 13, 2020

This is not d question of NEET or any Private college! Suicide for NEET is d outcome of Weak Personality & Wrong Attitude! Those who fear to sit in an exam for 3 hours don't deserve to be a 'DOCTOR'!!

I understand Covid is risky but we also see our youth without masks on the road — Happy Soul (@HappySo57517924) September 13, 2020

According to Paras, most of the students preparing for such entrance exams are aware of the financial struggles that their parents would have undergone to help them study. “It means a lot for the students. When they think of coming back home after the exams without a seat, it creates pressure inside of them,” he said.

Social perceptions such as ‘the shame of coming back without a seat’ and ‘what happens if when I don't get a seat after spending so many years prepping for the test’ are a cause for concern.

Paras pointed out that the struggles of preparing for entrance exams are often glorified. "The number of people who romanticise this idea of locking themselves in a room for a year to pass an entrance test, or any test for that matter, is very high. The idea that these claims are considered normal and are justified is a problem. These unhealthy practices need to be called out," he explained.

Suicides are not based on impulsive decisions

According to mental health experts, suicides are almost never impulsive. It is a hodgepodge of factors pent up inside them that finally drives them to the brink of taking the unfortunate step.

“It cannot be a momentary thought. It is something that the victims would have wanted to do for a while,” said Paras.

He added that impulsivity is based on the moment they attempt to kill themselves and not the time leading up to that moment. “Calling suicides as an impulsive decision implies that they can be prevented at the stage of the attempt,” explained Paras.

Don't reduce student's identity to aspirations

Nedunchezhiyan, meanwhile, said that it is important to protect the children from taking drastic measures.

“Suicides are glorified in the media. But, it only triggers other students to contemplate ending their lives. In my opinion, this is not acceptable,” he said.

Nedunchezhiyan also said that the education system currently places more importance on exams and marks instead of letting the students take part or experience sports and cultural competitions at the school level.

“Earlier, students had sports and cultural competitions, which helped them accept wins and losses with dignity and as a part of life. This has changed today,” he said.

Both the experts concurred that students must be made aware of alternative options to have successful, rewarding careers when they are preparing for entrance exams.

Paras also pointed out that it is crucial that parents and society not reduce the students’ identities to their own aspirations like ‘NEET aspirants’ or ‘doctor’.

“Parents should understand and help their children understand that medicine and engineering courses are academic programmes and not their identities. And definitely not as a measure of worth,” he explained.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.