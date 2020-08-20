Gmail down, several users complain mails with attachments not going through

A glitch was reported in Gmail on Thursday morning as several people took to Twitter to state that emails were not going through. Many said they were not able to send across their emails, especially those which had files attached. Other users also said that they were facing issues with Google’s G-suite services, like Google Drive and Google Docs as well. Google’s app status page showed that there were service disruptions in Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet and Google Voice as well. Google said that it is aware of a problem, and said that it is aware of a service disruption at the moment. In an update at 12.39 pm, Google said, "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:39 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem." Most users got the message “Oops, something went wrong,” while trying to send emails that had attachments.

“Gmail mail sending services are down from past 15 mins @GoogleCloud_IN @Google can't send any mails or attach any documents.#gmaildown #gmail,” a user said on Twitter.

Another user said that this was not reported just in India, but across the world as well.

“Yes, #Gmail is DOWN!! Some people are having errors just on file attachments & uploading, while some people can't login at all. The #Google Apps status page says they're investigating. Gmail outage is causing errors for users around the world,” the tweet said.

Google has acknowleged the following issues: "Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat."

This is a developing story.