GlobalBees acquires Bengaluru-based homecare products company The Better Home

In a Thrasio-style play, digital brands aggregator GlobalBees acquired Bengaluru-based eco-friendly home care products The Better Home. The Better Home was started by Dhimant Parekh and Anuradha Kedia, founders of digital media platform The Better India in the middle of the pandemic. The value of the deal was not disclosed. Better Home aimed to be a sustainable alternative to conventional products in homes in over 600 cities and towns in India. According to GlobalBees, Better Home has had over 70,000 customers in just one year.

“...they were the first brand to take back and recycle their packaging, pioneering the movement of sustainability and zero waste at this scale in India. The company has also prevented over 380 million litres of water from contamination with harsh and dangerous chemicals, and saved nearly 450,000 plastic bottles from reaching landfills,” GlobalBees said in a statement. The 15-member team that built The Better Home will join GlobalBees and continue on the same. Nitin Agarwal, CEO of GlobalBees, said, “People, purpose, passion and product define today’s brands and govern customer preference. The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements.”

In a statement, Dhimant Parekh, founder of The Better Home said The Better India’s vision was to leverage a community of over 200 million readers “to build meaningful, impact-focused, scalable and ‘better’ businesses.” “The Better Home's traction in just one year of launching is testimony to the power of our community. A successful brand today needs the right blend of traditional business ethics and new age approach to marketing and sales to breakthrough. Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey. The Better Home will continue to further its mission to the world, and make every household’s carbon footprint a little lesser with this association,” he added.

Last year, Dhimant had told TNM that the idea was to provide a customer complete access to everything that they use in their home and replace it with The Better Home product. GlobalBees recently raised $150 million in a Series A round led by FirstCry, and The Better Home is its first acquisition. GlobalBees invests in, acquires, and grows seller businesses across Amazon, Flipkart, and other marketplaces.

