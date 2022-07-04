Gleneagles holds cyclothon, beach cleanup drive in Chennai on National Doctors Day

More than 100 doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City came together to thank Mother nature by participating in a 20-kilometre cyclothon and cleaning up the Uthandi beach.

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a multi-specialty tertiary care center, celebrated National Doctor’s Day by having a cyclothon followed by a beach cleanup drive around the theme “Heal the Planet - Green Global” at the Uthandi Beach in Chennai on Friday, July 1. More than 100 doctors from GGHC came together to thank Mother nature by participating in a 20-kilometre cyclothon and cleaning up the Uthandi beach. Dr Alok Khullar, CEO of Gleneagles Global Health City, flagged off the cyclothon.

The doctors at GGHC, with the theme Gratitude to our Mother Earth: “Heal the Planet”, were focused on spreading awareness of a healthier lifestyle and clean environment. The beach clean-up resulted in the collection of garbage which was disposed of as per municipal corporation norms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alok Khullar, CEO of Gleneagles Global Health City, said, “It is heartening to be a part of the doctors' initiative. Doctors are the most important pillars of a healthy society, and their collaboration to spread the message of "healthy living" and "Go Green" is a noble gesture. As empathetic healthcare providers, we see this as an opportunity to reciprocate our patient's gratitude by raising awareness and motivating the public to live a healthy lifestyle by cycling ourselves. Our beach cleanup movement is a symbolic gesture to extend ‘Green Global’ to our community where our doctors express their gratitude to our planet and society. We hope that people realise the importance of going green and adopt practices that lead to a healthier lifestyle.”