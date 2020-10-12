Glasses for Allu Arjun and hats for Vijay Deverakonda: Stylist on their preferences

The stylist of the two actors, Harmann Kaur, said that Allu Arjun prefers a 'classy' style while Vijay Deverakonda would opt for “bold" choices.

Harmann Kaur, the stylist for Tollywood’s top stars like Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, revealed the preferences and choices of both actors when it comes to styling. Both the actors are known for their style statements in the Telugu film industry. In an exclusive interview to media outlet Pinkvilla.com, Harmann Kaur said that Allu Arjun prefers a 'classy' style while Vijay Deverakonda would opt for “bold, experimental, fashion-forward choices.” The stylist also revealed that Allu Arjun does not prefer shirts with a single pocket and Vijay Deverakonda dislikes pants with side belts on them.

On the accessories these stars prefer, the stylist revealed that it is always the "gentle monster glasses" for Allu Arjun and different types of hats and beanies for Vijay Deverakonda. In the interview, Harmann also said that there used to be creative differences with Allu Arjun in the past but it is lesser now.

On the work front, Allu Arjun currently has Pushpa in the making. Directed by Sukumar, the film will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead pair. This action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla form the supporting cast. There are reports that the filmmakers are in talks with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role as well. The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Reports had earlier suggested that this Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama based on red sand smuggling and that it will have the actor in a rugged avatar. Pushpa will be released in Telugu with the makers mulling a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannath directorial Fighter. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the female lead in this film which will also have Ramya Krishnan playing Vijay Devarakonda’s mother in it.

Fighter will be made in Telugu and Hindi with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannnath will be producing the Telugu version. The shooting of this sports drama commenced earlier this year but came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown imposed by the government following a spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country. According to the storyline, the lead star idolises a boxing legend following which it was decided to bring a Taiwanese boxer onboard to play the role and will start shooting portions involving him and Vijay Deverakonda in a foreign location where COVID 19 cases are under control.

