Partner

Giving birth during lockdown: This team of doctors safely delivered over 400 babies

The doctors at the Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai’s Perumbakkam didn't let their fears intimidate them.

Given birth to a child can be a very stressful experience under any circumstance. During a global pandemic, giving birth to a child can be even more traumatic, lonely and scary. Pregnant women as well as new mothers across India have reported feeling worried about possibly contracting the infection or passing it onto their child. With an overburdened healthcare system, these concerns have been compounded multifold for young families.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology team at the Gleneagles Global Health City in Chennai’s Perumbakkam, however, allayed the fears of pregnant women and have safely delivered over 400 babies amid the pandemic. Under the leadership of Dr Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff have been able to help deliver these babies — and not a single one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Childbirth itself can be very difficult. And in normal situations, generally people are prepared. But in times like this, when you are surrounded by doom and gloom, an emergency situation gets really difficult. Even I was scared, thinking about my patients. If I get infected, what will happen to them?” shares Dr Padmapriya Vivek.

She narrates, “You know, yesterday we delivered a patient, you won't believe it. She just came and pushed out the baby. And as she was shouting, she took off her mask. She can't wear a mask and go into labour.”

Speaking on the plight of pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctor said, “There was no one to help them. Not even their mothers. Sometimes, even their husbands could not make it to the hospital.”

But the doctors, however, didn't let their fears intimidate them.

Explaining how they ensured the safety of mothers and their new-borns, the doctor says, “We faced all challenges with great confidence and courage. Some of us were even working 72 hours straight. We assigned a nurse to every person so that she'll be a companion during the whole process. We sanitised everything continuously and our housekeeping team went to war. We stuck to normal delivery as much as possible.”

The care and concern was not just one-sided either.

“Patients reminded us to eat and drink during this time of crisis. We have never received so much love, kindness and affection from our patients. We've been exhausted but we've been doing the most rewarding work of our lives,” the doctor says with a smile.

Over 447 pandemic deliveries have been carried out at the hospital during these last few months. “Every single mother and child has remained infection-free,” the doctor notes.