Girl found dead in Hyderabad: Police say victim did not undergo sexual abuse

The police found the body of the 10-year-old school girl in a lake near her school in Dammaiguda on Friday, a day after she went missing.

The police probing the case of a 10-year-old girl, whose body was found in a lake near Hyderabad after she went missing on Thursday, December 15, said that the doctors who conducted the postmortem have confirmed she wasn't a victim of sexual abuse. The inquiry is still underway, and the investigation would be based entirely on facts, the officials said.

It was on Thursday morning that the girl went missing, soon after her father dropped her at Dammaiguda Zilla Parishad High School where she was enrolled in Class 4. While the teacher who came for the roll call found the girl's bag, she was nowhere to be seen in the school. The school staff soon informed the family and the police.

According to the media, after the girl's body was found, the residents reportedly attacked the police and protested as they took too long to look into the incident. The girl's family has expressed doubts regarding the circumstances surrounding her demise and asked the officials to check if the girl had endured sexual abuse. They also accused the school officials of being negligent.

The police verified the CCTV footage to trace the missing girl and found that she was walking alone towards Ambedkar Nagar Lake in Jawahar Nagar, after which she was not spotted in any subsequent recording. At 10.30 am on December 16, Friday, the body of the missing girl was found in Ambedkar Nagar Lake. The body was soon shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for autopsy.

Jawaharnagar SHO K Chandra Shekar spoke to TNM said, "The doctors who conducted the girl's post-mortem informed us that the girl had not suffered abuse. The postmortem report will be submitted soon.”

“Scientific investigation is in progress from all angles and 10 teams of law and order, SOT, and special parties with IT Cell are working round the clock. Some suspects and bad hats are also being questioned,” the police stated in a press note.

Meanwhile, Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy visited the family on Saturday and assured a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. He promised to enroll two of the deceased girl's sisters in Gurukul school and to treat the victim's father at his hospital.