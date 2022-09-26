Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party from J&K

“It symbolises democracy and freedom of speech and thought. Our ideology will be based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," Azad said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, on Monday, September 26, launched his new party -- the Democratic Azad Party (DAP). The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26.

"I am launching Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from here [Jammu and Kashmir] today. It symbolises democracy and freedom of speech and thought. Our ideology will be based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," Azad said during a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad said that the DAP will have no competition with any other political party and it will focus on strengthening peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad told mediapersons that around 1,500 names for the party were suggested to him in Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit. "The mix of Hindi and Urdu is Hindustani. We wanted the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent. My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domiciles," he said. Azad also displayed the flag of his new party which has blue, white and yellow colours.

Earlier in August, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party positions in the Congress, including its primary membership. He had been a vocal member of the G23 group that had been critical of the leadership and sought to make changes in the Congress party. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he had said that he was leaving the party with a "heavy heart."

He had also said that the Congress lost “both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC [All India Congress Committee], to fight for what is right for India. Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra,' the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra,” the veteran leader said in his letter. Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, had resigned from the Congress in support of Azad.

