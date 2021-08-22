GHMC vaccination drive from Aug 23 to make Hyderabad 100% vaccinated

Around 5,200 localities under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Secunderabad Cantonment Board will be covered with 75 vaccination vehicles over the next two weeks.

news COVID-19

With the intent of achieving 100% COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad in the coming weeks, a special vaccination drive will begin on Monday, August 23, in nearly 5,200 localities in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and SCB (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) limits. It was recently announced that the state government is working to make Hyderabad a 100% vaccinated city in a span of 10-15 days. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of the health department, GHMC and SCB on Saturday, August 21, where it was decided that the special vaccination drive will cover 4846 colonies in GHMC limits, and 360 localities in the cantonment board, The Hindu reported.

The GHMCâ€™s mobile vaccination drive includes 175 vaccination vehicles, of which 150 will cover GHMC and 25 will cover the cantonment areas, The New Indian Express reported. Each vehicleâ€™s staff includes two vaccinators and a data entry operator. Mobilisation teams have been instructed to go door-to-door to identify people who are yet to be vaccinated, and inform them when the vaccination vehicle will visit their locality. A sticker will be pasted on the doors of households where all members have been vaccinated. Appreciation certificates will also be given to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) if they complete 100% vaccination, reports said.

The GHMC will also further conduct awareness campaigns on the special vaccination drives. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar urged unvaccinated people to make use of the opportunity. According to the CoWIN website, Telangana has administered around 1.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of August 22, of which around 1.25 crore were first doses, and more than 42 lakh were second doses. In Hyderabad district, 35,64,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 26,26,972 were first doses and 9,37,176 were second doses.

