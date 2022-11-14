GHMC razes part of restaurant owned by accused in TRS MLAs poaching case

According to GHMC officials, a couple of structures were constructed in front of the restaurant Deccan Kitchen in Jubilee Hills belonging to Nanda Kumar without obtaining valid permission.

news Crime

Municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 13, demolished a portion of Deccan Kitchen located in Filmnagar in upscale Jubilee Hills belonging to Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the MLAs' poaching case. The town planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed the constructions, alleging that they were unauthorised. GHMC officials told the Times of India that some portions of the property were built without valid permission and that a demolition notice had been served two days ago.

Cyberabad police had arrested Nanda Kumar alias Nandu along with Ramachandra Bharti and Simhayaji on October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with an offer of Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore in cash. Amid tight security, the officials razed the unauthorised construction at the hotel which Nanda Kumar is reportedly running in partnership with another businessman. According to GHMC officials, a couple of structures were constructed in front of the hotel without obtaining valid permission. They said three notices were served in the past.

The demolition is likely to continue on Monday. However, Nanda Kumar's wife Chitralekha alleged that the demolition was illegal. She told the media that in the past, a notice was served on them and they had submitted a copy of the lease agreement in their response. She alleged that the demolition was carried out of political vendetta. Chitralekha alleged that they were not even allowed to shift their belongings from the shops. She said even before they took the property on lease, the shops were being run there.

Nanda Kumar and two other accused, all alleged to be agents of BJP, were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge amounts of money. Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the MLAs. He had alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused are currently in judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police grilled them on Thursday and Friday. The investigating officials are trying to find out about those who are behind the alleged attempt to buy the MLAs. They are also trying to ascertain who had agreed to provide the money to them. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand heads the SIT.