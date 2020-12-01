GHMC polls: Re-polling in Malakpet due to discrepancies

Following the complaint of the CPI party, the voting was stopped.

Polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls in the 26th division of Old Malakpet in Hyderabad was stopped on Tuesday due to alleged discrepancies. Repolling will be conducted in this division on Thursday. The decision to stop the polling in Malakpet was taken following a complaint from CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, who alleged that his party symbol was replaced with another symbol on the ballot paper.

Addressing the media, Venkat Reddy said, “Instead of sickle and hammer, we got axe and sickle as the symbol. This is a testimony to the negligence of the Election Eommission. This is atrocious. The official who did this should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken against him. We condemn such a blunder and demand that the polling should be stopped and re-polling should be conducted.”

The CPI also alleged that their Malakpet division candidate Firdous Fathima was threatened by AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala. The party demanded that the police file a criminal case against the Malakpet legislator.

The election result would be announced on December 4. Over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in fray for the 150 GHMC divisions. The polling percentage has remained abysmal till noon. As of 9 am, only 3.96 % voters exercised their franchise. The GHMC has 38,89,637 male, 35,76,941 female and 678 other voters.

Meanwhile, on polling day, a car belonging to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay was reportedly stopped by BJP activists at Kukatpally, suspecting that he was going to distribute cash to influence the voters. A day earlier, the car of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was attacked in Necklace Road, by TRS workers who raised the same accusation. Following the attack, Sanjay claimed that it was an attempt to murder him.