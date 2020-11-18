GHMC polls: Hyderabadis threaten to vote NOTA if their civic issues are not resolved

The GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 1.

news Politics

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of Surya Nagar and Aditya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet, Hyderabad have initiated a campaign urging their residents to vote for NOTA en masse in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Both these colonies have over 2000 houses. The RWA members allege that their localities continued to be neglected by GHMC authorities and their elected representatives.

They allege that civic issues in their locality--like damaged roads, lack of pavements, flowing drainage on roads and poor garbage disposal-- have contributed to mosquito menace, and despite complaints to the authorities, these issues were not addressed.

“One person died of dengue, this is our pathetic situation,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar, and also an activist. According to Asif, their locality did not see any development in the last 5-10 years. Surya Nagar falls under Shaikpet division of GHMC, and the MLA constituency of Jubilee Hills. “Our areas are being discriminated against. We have not seen any upliftment for the past five years, while Jubilee Hills witnesses rampant development. Though we pay the highest tax of about Rs 2 crore, we are being overlooked.” Asif alleged.

Asif says that their campaign to reject all the political leaders has been a success, as residents of 10 more adjoining colonies have supported the campaign to effectively boycott the elections.

“When the government is collecting so much taxes, we should get the services for it, too. So, we have decided that we will participate in the elections but we will not elect any party candidate.”

Alleging being “cheated” by the GHMC and the elected representatives -- Corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin and legislator Maganti Gopinath -- the residents approached the Golconda police station to file a complaint, a week ago.