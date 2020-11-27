GHMC polls: Ex-Congress minister Mukesh Goud's son Vikram Goud joins BJP

Vikram Goud was reportedly unhappy about not getting tickets for his supporters in the GHMC elections from the Congress party.

news GHMC Elections

Congress leader and former state Minister Mukesh Goud's son, Vikram Goud, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 27 in the presence of senior leaders in Hyderabad, ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. According to reports, Vikram Goud has been unhappy about not getting tickets for his supporters in the GHMC elections from the Congress party.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao had also tried to convince Vikram Goud to stay, promising him a better position. However, the talks failed and Vikram Goud joined the BJP, according to reports.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader DK Aruna, who was with the Congress herself for many years, said, "Mukesh Goud had a lot of following in the city and the same is being carried forward by his son Vikram Goud as well. For such a capable leader, only BJP can give space for a better future. The same has been conveyed to him and the party would give them a deserving position soon."

On Thursday, another TRS leader, Swamy Goud, former Chairman of the Legislative Council, had also joined the BJP. Speaking to the media, he said that the ruling TRS had neglected the 'true leaders of Telangana' and was paying more attention to defectors, rather than those who were part of the agitation for separate statehood.

In the last few days, several leaders from the Congress have been attracted towards the BJP. Earlier, Sarvey Satyanarayana, a Congress leader and a former Union Minister, had joined BJP and said that â€œBJP is the only alternative for TRS in Telangana." Others who joined BJP include former Hyderabad Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, former Serilingampally MP Bhikshapathi Yadav.

TRS, BJP, Congress and AIMIM are campaigning for the GHMC polls in full swing with road shows and other events. The city is going to vote on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.