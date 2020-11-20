GHMC polls: BJP promises to waive off all pending traffic challans in Hyderabad

The GHMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 and election campaigning is in full swing in the city.

In order to attract voters ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it would waive off all pending challans for traffic violators if they were voted to power. Speaking to the media, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that all pending challans would be paid by the Hyderabad civic body. The GHMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 and election campaigning is in full swing in the city.

“We will take the responsibility of making GHMC pay the traffic challans that are being imposed and being collected from people,” the Telangana BJP chief tweeted.

జీహెచ్ఎంసీ ఎన్నికల్లో బిజెపికి మేయర్ పీఠం కట్టబెడితే వరద బాధితులకు రూ. 20 వేల ఆర్థిక సాయం అందిస్తాం. సర్వే చేసి, నష్టాన్ని అంచనా వేసి పరిహారం అందిస్తాం.

చలాన్ల పేరుతో ప్రజలను పీడించి వసూలు చేస్తున్న పైసలను జీహెచ్ఎంసీ నుంచే కట్టించే బాధ్యతను మేం తీసుకుంటం.

Sanjay alleged that the police were targeting youth in the new city but ignoring violations in the old city. Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bandi Sanjay said, “KCR is supporting Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and trying to handover Hyderabad to him. Is he bothered about the Hindus in Telangana?"

As another promise, the Telangana BJP chief also said that they would also increase the flood relief fund to Rs 20,000 from the existing Rs 10,000 being given by the TRS government. The flood relief fund distribution was halted by the State Election Commission recently due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. "If somebody's house is completely damaged we will build a house. If somebody has lost his car in the floods, we will give a car," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also clarified that it would be contesting the election alone, with leaders denying reports that they will be meeting Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan to discuss seat adjustment for an alliance. Interestingly the denial came hours after the Jana Sena Party tweeted that the two parties have decided to contest the elections together. It even announced that Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders will be meeting Pawan Kalyan in the afternoon.