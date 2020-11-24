GHMC Elections: Hyderabadis share what they expect from their leaders

Quality roads, lake restoration, setting up of a women’s commission, metro connectivity in old city are among their many demands.

news GHMC Elections 2020

Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced several sops for the Hyderabad voters if his party, the TRS is voted to power. Free water supply up to 20,000 litres from December, free power to salons, laundries and Dhobi ghats from December and a waive off of the motor vehicle tax for six months between March to September were some of them.

While the populist measures are sure to bring a smile to some faces, it clearly doesn’t seem like too many people are impressed by them. TNM reached out to people in Hyderabad to find out what they expected from the leader they would vote to power. Achyuth Jagirdar opined that the announcement of freebies must stop immediately. Disappointed, he said, “At least the TRS was expected to talk about their work instead of depending on sops and freebies."

Som Kolluri, an IT professional said he hoped for more greenery, better roads and promotion of cycling and restoration of lakes and heritage sites. Osmania Hospital’s restoration and metro connectivity in the old city featured on Ahmed Abdul’s list.

Sameer Khan hoped for clean and unpolluted air along with clean drinking water. Road quality improvement and respite from potholes is something that has featured in several wish-lists of people. Saru Rajesh hoped the leader she voted to power would ensure good walking pavements, cycling tracks and much more greenery.

Rakesh Inampudi felt opening up more fruit markers would help make fruits more affordable and accessible to all. Removal of encroachments is another thing a lot of Hyderabadis hoped for. Dattaprasad’s main concern was about masks and protective equipment for garbage handlers. Samuel Sudhakar wished for something very basic which every voter would hope for. He wants leaders to visit divisions during their tenure to identify concerns and find possible solutions. He also felt following up and ensuring completion of projects they undertake is equally important.

While P Kumar felt last mile connectivity for those who use public transport was something that needs attention many others felt better public transport is what they are hoping for. Sheena Sachdeva, Anuli Peesara, Priyanka Kota and Satvika Jandhyala were some of the many who believe the foremost task that needs completion is establishing a women’s commission for the state. This has been a demand by several individuals for more than two years now.

Krishnamurthy felt that all corporators should mandatorily hold public grievance meetings once a month at ward level to address concerns of the people. Time-bound escalation of complaints to GHMC with transparency was another concern raised. Harish Daga hoped for something not many would really think of. He said he wanted the elected leaders to use public toilets once a day to ensure cleanliness and upkeep. He also wanted corporators to wear a badge that read, “I am not corrupt”, to remind them about this.

Jasmine S hoped Hyderabad would be made a more walkable city with accessible shady sidewalks and proper crossings for the safety of pedestrians. Groups such as Green Sainikpuri, Maa Godava, New Bolarum colonies in Secunderabad have put out their collated concerns on social media platforms.

READ: GHMC polls: Why do citizens not care about municipal elections?