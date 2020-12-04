GHMC election results LIVE updates

The city had witnessed a high-voltage campaign in the run-up to the polling.

The counting of votes in the high-stakes GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) poll began on Friday morning. The city had witnessed a high-voltage campaign in the run-up to the polling. The overall turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent. A total of 34.50 lakh out of the total of 74.67 lakh voters took part in the electoral process. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which began at 8 AM on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. Here are all the live updates on the election results.

