GHMC builds pet crematorium in Hyderabad, KTR to inaugurate it on Dec 6

While GHMC has allotted land for the small animal crematorium, it has been constructed by an animal welfare organisation which will also collect user charges from people cremating their pets.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to open its first dedicated crematorium facility for small animals. Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) will inaugurate the pet animal crematorium at the GHMC animal care centre at Fathullaguda near Nagole in Rangareddy district on Tuesday, December 6. The pet crematorium is being set up by GHMC along with People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The land at Fathullaguda was allocated by GHMC to People for Animals, to establish a small animal crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration as per Pollution Control Board norms with zero emissions. The crematorium has been built at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, including the construction of a civil structure by GHMC and the purchase of machinery, installation, etc., for which the cost was borne by People for Animals. The crematorium has the capacity to incinerate or cremate about four dogs per cycle, with a complete cremation time of about two hours.

GHMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with People for Animals, and the animal welfare organisation will collect user charges from people for the cremation of their pets. In a release, GHMC said that the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has given a consent order for the establishment and operation of the crematorium, laying down exhaustive conditions to control air, water, soil and noise pollution within the permissible levels. “The facility has undertaken to comply with all the regulations specified by PCB from time to time,” GHMC said.