GHMC to build swanky foot overbridge in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

The foot over bridge, to come up at a cost of Rs 5 crore, will be built using modern technology and will have escalators and elevators on both sides, the GHMC said.

news Hyderabad News

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct a foot overbridge near GVK One mall on Road no.1, Banjara Hills. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore with a ‘3D effect’, a release from GHMC said on Saturday, September 24. The foot overbridge will be constructed using mild steel, with a width of about 55 metres, to enable easy movement of pedestrians. It will have an escalator on both sides, as well as elevators on both sides with a capacity of 10 persons each. Eight CCTV cameras will also be installed. The design of the bridge will also include a ceiling and cladding along the edge of the footpath, the GHMC said.

The GHMC in its press release noted that Road no.1, being one of the busiest areas in Banjara Hills, witnesses heavy traffic. Pedestrians often use the road over bridge to cross the main road, and many accidents have taken place in this area in the past, it said. “With many malls and commercial complexes situated in the area, in view of the fact that many accidents occur when people cross the road, it has become inevitable to construct a foot overbridge here. At an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, the bridge will be constructed in an attractive manner with new technology,” the statement said.

The Banjara Hills foot overbridge will be constructed with a ‘3D effect’, it added, using technology that is different from that used for other foot overbridges in the city. Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by pedestrians in crossing the road in areas with high traffic, the GHMC has undertaken the construction of more than 43 foot overbridges, the statement said. It mentioned that out of these, 21 foot overbridges have been completed so far, while another four could not be started due to various reasons and the others are in various stages of completion. In addition, there is a proposal to develop 12 junctions for pedestrians at a cost of about Rs 33 crore, it said. These junctions will be beautified, and will have a garden and seating arrangements. Some of the works for these junctions are in the tender stage while others have completed the tender process and work has begun, GHMC said.