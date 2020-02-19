#GetWellSoonThala trends after actor Ajith is injured on sets of ‘Valimai’ shoot

Ajith has reportedly suffered a minor injury while shooting for a bike sequence.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Ajith Kumar’s next title Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and Director Vinodh was launched last year and its regular shooting commenced from last December. Latest reports are that Ajith has suffered a minor injury on the sets of the film while shooting for a bike sequence.

After wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad, the crew moved to Chennai to shoot the next schedule. Sources told DTnext, “An important scene featuring Ajith riding a superbike was shot in the city a few days ago. Unfortunately, he had a fall from the bike and suffered minor injuries. However, he resumed shooting for the film immediately and has wrapped up his portions in the current schedule.”

According to sources, the next schedule will commence by March first week at Ramoji Film city. By April, the makers are planning to complete nearly 60% shoot of the film, added sources. Director Vinoth is also planning to shoot a bike chase sequence in European countries.

The genre of the film is still unknown; however, producer Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead. Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who made her Tamil debut with Superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala, has been approached to play the female lead.

Recently, it was reported that actor Prasanna has been approached to play the main antagonist in the film but later the actor has shared his disappointment over missing out on an opportunity to work with Ajith. Latest reports are that Rx100 fame Kartikeya might be roped in to play the antagonist in the film. However, an official confirmation is expected soon.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP, Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens on Deepavali this year.

The Only Hero In Indian Cinema Who Never Hesitate To Take Risky Stunts And Avoid Body Double (Dupe / Stunt Man) in His All Films



His Name Is '#THALA #AJITH' #Valimai | #GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/mGfHcEd5Yv — karthiᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@RajkarthiKM) February 19, 2020

THALA Suffered Minor injuries While Shooting For a Bike Stunt



With his bruises he continued the shoot & Only after the wrap he visited the doctor!!!#GetWellSoonTHALA #Valimai pic.twitter.com/etTnOyZzZH — Lokesh Kumaran (@Thala_Loki16) February 19, 2020

