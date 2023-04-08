Getting together to read at Cubbon Park: Bengaluru’s new community of book lovers

Whether you are reading an e-book or a hard copy, or even listening to an audiobook, one group you can head to is Cubbon Reads, a charming community of book-lovers that meets every Saturday in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru.

Written by Deepa Natarajan Lobo

We live in digital times where reading has become an extremely easy affair – whether it’s browsing through content on smartphones or using an app or gadget to read audio and ebooks. However, many bibliophiles would agree that the charm of leafing through the dog-eared pages of an old book or breathing in the intoxicating smell of a new one is totally unmatched. One group that you could head to, whether you are reading an e-book or a hard copy or even listening to an audiobook, is Cubbon Reads, a charming community of book-lovers that meets every Saturday in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru.

It all started when Harsh Snehanshu, an entrepreneur, and Shruti Sah, a brand communication professional, decided to head to Cubbon Park on New Year’s Eve 2022 to relax with a book in the midst of sprawling greenery. Little did they know that their photographs on social media would arouse everyone’s curiosity. Pretty soon, they were stormed with messages from friends requesting them to hold more such meets where anyone could join. “People got excited with the set-up we had. So we thought why not set up a community and meet every week?” says Shruti.



Sandeep (extreme left), Shruti (second from left), and Harsh (extreme right) during one of the meets

Harsh too wanted to make reading easy and accessible to all. “Reading should be a free and non-commercial experience and I wanted to create a community that is centered on reading rather than books. I believe that someone who truly loves reading would read a shampoo bottle with as much passion as a book!”

Free for all

The way Cubbon Reads functions is very simple – you can take any book of your choice and join the group near the statue of Sir Mark Cubbon at the park every Saturday. “We are there from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm, but one can join us at any time. In between, some people break off for a walk or to play or just relax in the open space. It’s extremely flexible,” says Harsh.



A Saturday at Cubbon Park

Book-lovers can be seen reading fiction, philosophy, and regional literature at the meets. “It’s not like a library bound by rules and regulations. Nor is it like any other book club, where everyone has to read the same book and discuss only that. It’s a free space which isn’t defined by any particular author or genre. In fact, a few meets ago, we ended the meet with a very organic session on poetry,” observes Shruti. Post the reading session, the group heads out to lunch at the nearby joints like Konark or Airlines or one of the cafes on Lavelle Road to exchange ideas and have a good time over food.

It’s this free nature of the community that attracted Sandeep Singh, a networking consultant, towards it. A regular member of the club, he enjoys meeting people from varied backgrounds and discussing different ideas. “I returned to Bengaluru last year after living in various cities and this reminded me of a routine that I used to have a few years ago when I was here – go to Cubbon Park on Sundays and cycle,” he says. “I totally enjoy meeting everyone and love the fact that it’s not just about reading. We take a break in between to play Frisbee or longboard,” he adds.



Book-lovers can be seen reading fiction, philosophy, and regional literature at the meets

A discipline called reading

Harsh, who is also the co-founder of a writing app called Your Quote, has always been into reading and writing and has over 500 books at home. However, he admits that reading had become a rare habit before Cubbon Reads was formed. “Earlier, every time I passed Blossom Book House, I would end up buying ten books. I would start reading one but discontinue as there was no sense of accountability towards the habit,” he recalls. “But now, thanks to Cubbon Reads, that inertia has gone away and I have been reading regularly. The club has become a ritual of sorts and I also read over the week and carry a book wherever I go. The outcome has been fulfilling and productive,” he informs.



Cubbon Reads has helped its members get back to reading regularly

Democratic space

A majestic lung space in the heart of the city, there couldn’t have been a better location than Cubbon Park for Cubbon Reads, say the founders. “It’s an inclusive and democratic space,” says Harsh, while Shruti adds, “Even when it comes to safety, it’s a great space for all.”

The group has had over 10 sessions so far with more than 100 people attending it. “On an average, we get around 10-12 people, but our last meet had over 20,” sums up Harsh.

Cubbon Reads meets every Saturday between 9.00 am and 2.00 pm at Cubbon Park, at the old tree near Cubbon statue. For details, follow @cubbonreads on Instagram.