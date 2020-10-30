‘Get ready for second round of agitation’: Telangana RTC employees warn

The Employees Union asked the management to clear their dues within 12 days.

news TSRTC

The Employees Union of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has given a call for the employees to get ready for a second-round of agitation, if the management does not clear their pending arrears. The Union leaders held a meeting on Thursday evening and demanded the government to release their three-month salary which was withheld during the 51-day period agitation last year and provide full settlement to the retired employees within 12 days.

It was just a year ago that TSRTC employees went on one of the longest strikes in the history of the corporation. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not fulfilled the promises he made in December, as a result of which many are in distress, the Union leaders alleged.

The leaders alleged that the management has not cleared their arrears from the 2013 pay revision and their long-standing demand of pay revision from 2017 continues to be overlooked. The Union appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and revise their salaries. A full-time settlement of employees retired from service since 2018 is also still pending, they said.

The Union alleged that the TSRTC management owes the Credit Co-operative Society nearly Rs 800 crore, which they have not repaid for the past two years, and demanded the management to immediately repay the amount.

In the meeting, the leaders also urged both the TSRTC and its Andhra counterpart (APSRTC) to immediately enter into an interstate pact. The delay is severely affecting the public, they noted.

Interstate services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been stopped since August as multiple talks between officials of the RTCs of the states remained inconclusive. The TSRTC has asked the APSRTC to reduce the number of buses and routes that it operates in Telangana, so as to be able to make more profits, which the latter is opposing on the grounds that the proposal would not stand legal scrutiny. Though both the parties held several rounds of deliberations, they failed to come to a consensus.