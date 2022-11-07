‘Get out, go away’: Kerala Governor evicts two channels from press meet

The Governor accused these channels of running a campaign against him and insisted that he would walk out of the press interaction if these channels were present.

news Controversy

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan barred journalists from two TV channels - Kairali News and Media One - from covering his press meet held at Ernakulam on the morning of Monday, November 7. Stating that he would not speak to the media if journalists from these two channels are present.

“I hope there is no Kairali here. I hope there is no Media One here. Is there any (from) Media One? I don't want to talk to you. Get out. Also I won't talk to Kairali. Please go away.“ he said while speaking to media persons at the Ernakulam Guest House. The Governor also accused the channels of running a campaign against him and insisted that he would walk out of the press interaction if these channels were present. According to journalists from both these channels, they reached the venue after being invited by Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, in October, the Governor had barred Kairali, Reporter, Media One and Jaihind television channels from attending his press meet. While Kairali is backed by Communist Party of India (Marxist), Media One is run by Jamaat-e-Islami. The Kerala Union Working Journalists (KUWJ) has strongly condemned the Governor's action . The Union has announced a protest march to Raj Bhavan on November 8.

“Journalists from Kairali and the Media One had received invites to attend the press meet, were let in after checking their names but were removed from the press conference hall. This is an attempt to disparage the media. Jai Hind TV too had sought permission to attend the press conference but it was not given,” the KUWJ said in a statement.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists will tomorrow organise a protest march to Raj Bhavan against this horrible, undemocratic conduct of the Governor against select media orgs and journos (those who ask uncomfortable questions)

Video courtesy - @RohitThayyil pic.twitter.com/AYK9AE7pDa — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) November 7, 2022

Stating that the Governor is displaying an anti-democratic attitude and severe intolerance towards criticism, the Union said they had warned that they would have to undertake strong protest measures when the Governor resorted to a similar ban on select media houses earlier. Vinitha MV, President of the organisation and R Kiran Babu, General Secretary, demanded an apology from the Governor.

VD Satheesan, the Opposition leader, has also flayed the Governor. “Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s action barring Media One and Kairali from reporting his responses is unacceptable. Whoever it may be, asking media persons to get out is undemocratic. Those occupying high positions, including the Governor, should not tarnish the greatness of the post they hold. Avoiding the media is a fascist style of governance. This is not only not good for democracy but also undermines the freedom of the press,” VD Satheesan said.

Arif Muhammed Khan is in loggerheads with Kerala government over various issues. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state is all set to organise a protest on November 15 against the Governor's stand on various issues. Leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from Tamil Nadu are also expected to participate in the protest.

“Representatives of DMK are expected to participate in a massive protest march by the LDF to Kerala Raj Bhavan on November 15. More concerted action by non-BJP states,whose legitimate functions are being disrupted by BJP governors, is the need of the hour to protect federalism,” the former Finance Minister and CPI(M) veteran Thomas Isaac tweeted.

