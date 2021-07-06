Germany eases restrictions on travel from India after two months

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last week that the Delta variant is now becoming dominant in Germany, which prompted the restrictions to be lifted.

news Travel

Germany has announced that travel restrictions on those entering the country from India, UK, Nepal, Russia and Portugal will be eased soon. These countries are currently classified at “virus variant areas” as the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is prevalent here. However, the countries will be re-classified as “high-incidence areas” from Wednesday, July 7, Germany’s health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, announced on July 5.

Earlier, the German government had imposed strict restrictions on travellers from India from April 26, barring a few groups such as German nationals, those with permanent residence in Germany, healthcare workers etc. However, according to reports, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last week that the Delta variant is now becoming dominant in Germany, which prompted the restrictions to be lifted. As the Delta variant, which was first seen in India, is spreading across the globe and vaccines have proven significantly effective against it, the Health Minister reportedly said, "We will look at the situation in the next few days."

Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, tweeted on July 6 saying he promised “to work hard on easing travel restrictions for travellers from IND and update you immediately. And voila: from tomorrow, GER is removing entry ban and easing travel rules for 5 countries where the Delta variant is widespread, including IND! Details soon on website....”

Promised to work hard on easing travel restrictions for travelers from IND and update you immediately. And voila: from tomorrow on GER is removing entry ban and easing travel rules for 5 countries where the Delta variant is widespread, including IND! Details soon on website.... pic.twitter.com/Agp4QFTSL6 July 6, 2021

Travellers from countries classified as “high-incidence areas” can enter Germany easily, provided they carry a coronavirus-negative test report. They will also have to quarantine for 10 days, but this can be ended after five days with another negative test report. According to reports, the travellers are exempted from quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated.

The announcement to ease restrictions on Indian travellers comes as a relief for several students, job seekers and employees who were to go to Germany for their studies or work. The restrictions had left them in the lurch, as they were expected to be in the country to begin their work or education.

Read: Indian students, job seekers left in the lurch after Germany’s travel restrictions