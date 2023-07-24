Germany beat Morocco 6-0 in their opening World Cup 2023 game

Germany got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with victory over Morocco in Melbourne. Alexandra Popp's two first-half headers set the tone as Germany racked up the highest score of the tournament so far.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had identified two specific aims ahead of her team's Group H opener against Morocco: quickly banish any pre-tournament nerves after five days of waiting, and exploit Moroccan frailty down the right.

Both were achieved after just 11 minutes in Melbourne when Kathrin Hendrich – a central defender by trade – crossed from an advanced position on the right wing for captain Alexandra Popp to power a header into the back of the net.

Popp repeated the trick just before half-time. This time, the service came from Klara Bühl's corner from the left-hand side, but the result was the same, Popp stole past two Moroccan defenders to head home Germany's second and set Germany on their way to a comfortable 6-0 win - the highest scoreline in the tournament so far.

Popp's 63rd and 64th goals on her 129th appearance for Germany were typical of the powerful Wolfsburg striker – although questions will be asked of Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Errmichi on both occasions after she completely misjudged Hendrich's cross for the first and could only get a weak hand to Popp's header for the second.

Morocco counterattacks

In between, German sloppiness in midfield did invite two Moroccan counterattacks, but the Atlas Lions couldn't capitalize, a long-range effort straight into the arms of Merle Frohms the closest they came.

The debutants thought they'd scored a historic first-ever World Cup goal early in the second half when Anissa Lahmari slotted home after a neat move, but the Parisian-born striker was rightly flagged offside.

Germany turn the screw

By that point, Germany had already put the game beyond the North Africans when Bühl followed up her powerful run down the left wing with an equally powerful low drive into the bottom corner.

Jule Brand's dribble into the box five minutes later, beating two defenders with a step-over and a neat faint, was even more spectacular, but didn't result in a fourth goal. That was provided by the Moroccans themselves when Ait El Haj inadvertently turned Svenja Huth's cross into her own net.

Morocco's evening went from bad to worse when goalkeeper Errmichi punched a cross into the unwitting Yasmin Mrabet, with Zineb Redouani unable to help on the goalline.

Lea Schüller made it six in the 90th minute and three further German efforts came back off the post in a second half which could have been even more emphatic.

Germany can now secure qualification for the knock-out stages with another win over Columbia on Sunday, while Morocco will face another tough task against South Korea.

This article is republished from DW under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.