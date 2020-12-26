Genetic mutation found in SARS-CoV-2 sample in Kerala: Health Min KK Shailaja

However, the Health Minister noted that the UK variant of the novel coronavirus has not been found in the state yet.

news Coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has announced that genetic mutations were found in the SARS-CoV-2 samples studied in Kerala. SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19. However, the Health Minister noted that the UK variant of the novel coronavirus has not been found in the state yet, and all passengers from Britain are being screened.

"The research was conducted in Kozhikode, where a slight genetic mutation was found in the virus. But the genetic variant which was found in other countries is not similar to what we found here. In Britain, the genetic mutation was more specific," the minister told the media on Saturday. The fact that the virus is mutating, however, is not a cause for concern. Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and the Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University had earlier told TNM that every virus mutates but it’s the rate at which the mutation happens which should also be considered. “Thankfully, coronaviruses are the slowest mutating RNA virus known to us. They are roughly 1,000 times slower than the flu virus,” said Dr Jameel.

Shailaja has said that to confirm if the UK variant of the novel coronavirus has been found in Kerala, research has started in every district. She also added that the state was on vigil to find if anyone UK returnees were infected with the new variant. "Scientists have found that the new variant (UK) is more contagious. We are thoroughly screening everyone who came from the UK," she said.

The minister also said that eight people who have returned from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the coronavirus and their samples will be examined thoroughly to understand the genetic nature of the virus. "We have sent their samples to the Institute of Virology in Pune to find out what variant the virus belongs to. Those results haven't come yet. They will have to analyze it well. We have also decided to examine people who have returned from the United Kingdom," the minister said.

As per reports, the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia. Though the new variant is believed to be infectious, there is not enough to proof to show it increases mortality, say scientists.

Kerala was expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases after the local polls as there were campaigning and victory celebrations that breached regulations. But in some relief, this surge has not been witnessed, the Health Minister confirmed. The test positivity rates in the state continues to be high and was 11.04 on Friday. Till now, 2931 people have died of COVID-19 in Kerala. More than 64,000 people are currently in treatment. 6,64,951 people have recovered from the infection so far.