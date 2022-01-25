Gen Bipin Rawat, Sowcar Janaki, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella among Padma awardees: Full list

Bharat Biotech co-founders Krishna and Suchitra Ella, as well as Serum Institute of India MD Cyrus Poonawalla have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

General Bipin Rawat and former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh have both been awarded posthumously the Padma Vibhushan, the countryâ€™s second highest civilian honour. The list of awardees was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, January 25.

Those who have been awarded the Padma Bhushan include senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tata Group Chairperson N Chandrasekharan, Bharat Biotech founders Suchitra Ella and Krisha Ella, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Serum Institute MD Cyrus Poonawalla and others. Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki has been awarded the Padma Shri. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

See full list here: