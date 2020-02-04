Geetu Mohandas-directed ‘Moothon’ wins Best Film at film festival in Paris

‘Moothon’ was the inaugural film at the FFSAT, which started on January 27.

Geetu Mohandas’s critically acclaimed film Moothon has picked up two prestigious international awards. The Nivin Pauly-starrer has bagged the awards — Best Film and Jury Prize — at the South Asian Film Festival or Festival du Film d'Asie du Sud (FFAST) in Paris.

“Thank you to my entire crew and cast and especially my amazing producers! Our first International award,” Geetu Mohandas, who wrote the story, announced the news on Facebook on Monday.

Congratulating Geetu, actor Nivin Pauly said, “Congrats Geetu Mohandas! You deserve all the accolades. Congrats to our entire team! This is truly an honour.” Nivin plays the central role in the bilingual film. He plays the role of ‘Bhai’, a member of a gang in Mumbai.

The movie also stars Roshan Mathew, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Melissa Raju Thomas and Sanjana Dipu, among others.

The action thriller revolves around a 14-year-old named Mulla, who leaves his home in Lakshadweep, and goes to Mumbai in search of his elder brother (or moothon), who left the shores years ago.

Moothon was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. A few members of the cast and crew were also present at the screening. It was later screened in at the Mumbai Film Festival in October 2019. It was released in theatres on November 8, 2019.

The film was recently premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden. “Indeed this is a proud moment for Malayalam cinema,” wrote Nivin Pauly on Monday.

It was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Hindi. Director and screenplay writer Anurag Kashyap wrote a part of the screenplay for the Hindi version. The movie was produced by Anurag Kashyap, S Vinod Kumar, Ajay G Rai and Alan McAlex under the banners Mini Studio and JAR Pictures.

