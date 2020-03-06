Geetha Arts gets ‘Palasa 1978’ director on board

The details of the project are currently being worked out.

Palasa 1978, the directorial debut of J Karuna Kumar is hitting the silver screens today, March 6 and the director is already on a roll with a new project on the cards. It has been confirmed that one of the popular production houses in Tollywood, Geetha Arts, will be bankrolling the film.

Sources in the know say that producer Allu Aravind was so impressed with the director’s ability after the special screening of Palasa 1978 that he has signed him up and the details are currently being worked out.

Palasa 1978 is about an artist named Mohan Rao hailing from a Dalit family. Success eludes this youngster due to his caste and social status due to which he resorts to physical violence. The film stars Rakshit Atluri, Nakshatra and Raghu Kunche in lead roles.

Geetha Arts’ last production venture was Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, which had Allu Arjun in the lead and Pooja Hegde as his pair. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

The film hit the marquee as a Sankranthi release this year and turned out to be a massive hit. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, it went on to gross Rs 262 crore at the box office worldwide.

With the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, movie buffs were waiting keenly to know about Geetha Art’s next production and it now appears that Palasa 1978’s director J Karuna Kumar will be wielding the megaphone for it. More details about this project will be out soon, say sources.

