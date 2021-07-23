partner

Gear Up For The Rainy Season With Zoutons & Grab Exclusive Deals On Top Brands

The company aims to revolutionize the overall shopping experience of its customers via timely updated coupons, exclusive collaborative codes, live and upcoming sale offers and lot’s more.

With the advent of Monsoon retailers all across the country have started rolling out their respective discounts and sales, thus, infusing some festive vibe in the air. While sales are certainly the best time to shop, it can be quite daunting, considering how massive the market space is. Hence, comes the need to narrow it down without compromising with the savings or the range of stores. How’s that possible, you wonder? That’s where Zoutons, one of the country’s largest and fastest growing coupon websites, comes in.

The company aims to revolutionize the overall shopping experience of its customers via timely updated coupons, exclusive collaborative codes, live and upcoming sale offers and lot’s more.

With a loyal customer base reaching over millions, Zoutons comprises 2000+ coupons of over 400 stores, ranging from small-scale to premium ones.

As a step towards encapsulation of their users’ online shopping endeavours under lofty concessions, Zoutons has recently launched its Monsoon sale, curated with some of the leading retailers such as Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Lenovo, Samsung etc. If you want to sort your shopping under hefty discounts but don’t wish to spend countless hours trying to find one, then shopping via Zoutons’ Monsoon sale would be a good option.

“As a customer centric company, our main focal point has always been to come up with innovative ways to alleviate our users’ shopping experience, in all ways possible. The sale offers are curated after meticulous research and carefully studying our users’ behaviours and shopping patterns. With this sale we hope to reach out to a much larger audience.” , says Siddharth Arya, Head of Zoutons.

While you might not be wanting to commute through the rainy season to grab hold of the in store deals, you can redeem the same concessions (or even more) online with just a click of a button, exclusively via Zoutons.

Here’s a little breakdown of how you can deploy Zoutons as your ultimate saving guide to unlock the rarest of deals in a fraction of a second.

The News Section

In addition to offering store-based coupons and offers, Zoutons’ news section makes sure to provide comprehensive and detailed inputs on trending and popular shopping trends. The blog also attempts to keep its users stay abreast with all the live or upcoming sales from top retailers, that includes, Myntra, Amazon, Nykaa, Ajio, flipkart, Lenovo, Samsung and more.

Exclusive Codes

The e-commerce realm is expanding moresoever nowadays with the gradual shift of shoppers from offline to online. As a result, retailers are aiming to grab more and more customers by tiding collaborative knots with reputable companies. Shop via the zoutons and you can avail some exclusive codes from your favorite stores or brands and bag discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

Zoutons’ Chrome Extension

Add-ons and chrome extensions are arguably the most popular and effective way to find the best deals. Zoutons’ recently launched chrome extension, however, takes it a notch up. Download and add the extension to your Chrome and you are sorted for life. The coupon finder will scan the web for you while you can conduct your shopping like you normally would. All you would need to do is paste the desired coupon at the checkout. One of the biggest highlights of Zoutons chrome extension is you won’t be bugged with unnecessary deal alerts or ads. Get only what you are looking for and nothing more.

What To Shop During Monsoon?

The pandemic coupled up with the massive downpours are forcing shoppers to stay indoors. But that doesn’t mean you’d have to miss out on in store doorbusters.

Explore the best of appliances, laptops and accessories deals from top retailers such as Samsung, Lenovo, One Plus, Dell, Vijay Sales, Apple, Hp and more at a slash down price of 75% during the Monsoon sale at Zoutons.

Shopper’s favorite category, apparel and accessories, are also accessible under rebates worth 80%. Revamp your wardrobe or add on your desired picks from Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Koovs, Pantaloons, Amazon, and more during the sale and get the best of fashion in a fraction of a budget.

If you prefer staying in snacking and watching your favorite shows over shopping the top Monsoon offers, then, do so via Zoutons, and you’d be amping up the experience. Order food online via Swiggy, Zomato, Pizza Hut, Dominos etc. using the exclusive coupon codes & get up to 50% off on your bills.

Apart from this, Zoutons also exhibits a wide assortment of subscription offers and codes from countries top OTT platforms such as Altbalaji, Zee5, Disney Hotstar Plus etc.

Shopping can be an extremely indulgent and liberating experience. However, with a little assistance you can transform your entire saving game. Get on board the Zoutons Monsoon Sale 2021 and deploy their specially curated sale coupons to enjoy Monsoon in all its glory!

This article has been created in association with Zoutons.