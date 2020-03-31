Gayathrie roped in for important role in ‘Bagheera’

The first look of 'Bagheera', featuring Prabhu Deva, was released a few weeks ago and it garnered the attention of the film buffs.

Flix Kollywood

The first look of the upcoming film Bagheera, featuring Prabhu Deva, was released a few weeks ago and it garnered the attention of the film buffs, as Prabhu Deva appeared in a bald look with drops of blood on his head. Bagheera has Amyra Dastur playing the female lead and the latest we hear is that Gayathrie has been roped in for an important role. Sources say that Gayathrie’s role in the film is very significant and the filmmakers are positive that she will do complete justice to it.

In the first look, Prabhu Deva was seen wearing glasses with three lenses, with each of the lens carrying the reflection of Jungle Book's Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, a digital clock at 11:11, and a vintage car.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trish Illana Nayanthara fame, Bagheera has music by B Ganesan Sekar. It may be noted that the director had said in an interview much earlier that Prabhu Deva was impressed with the script of Bagheera from the very beginning and agreed to go bald for a scene without throwing any tantrums.

Recently, Guinness Pakru, who is also a part of the star cast, shared a picture from the sets featuring himself and filmmaker - actor - choreographer Prabhu Deva and revealed that he had choreographed two steps in a dance sequence.

On Bagheera’s progress, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and about 30% needs to be canned. The team will be moving over to Goa for the next schedule, add sources in the know. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Kochi, and Sri Lanka so far.

Prabu Deva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which is slated for release on May 22, has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

