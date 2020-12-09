‘Gave me a different perspective’: Sai Pallavi on ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ with Vetrimaaran

The Tamil anthology film, which has four segments directed by top directors, will hit Netflix on December 18.

Netflix India is all set to release its first Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal, on December 18. It will will have four segments, each directed by Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara and Vignesh Shivan, who also recently released the teaser. The segments each have a stellar cast which includes Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, among others.



Sai Pallavi is part of director Vetrimaran's segment. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sai Pallavi delved into the details about her experience with Vetrimaaran for this 30-minute segment in the anthology. Sai Pallavi plays the daughter of Prakash Raj in Paava Kadhaigal. In the interview, she let her fans know how she felt intimidated in the beginning to share the screen with an experienced actor like Prakash Raj. She also touched upon how it is more liberating to do films for OTT platforms than the big screen, as the low-pressure environment allows creators to let their innovative ideas flow.

In the interview, Sai Pallavi described her acting in the film as "raw", and the last such performance she gave was in the Malayalam film Kali (2016) with Dulquer Salmaan. She also recalled how Vetrimaaran didn't reveal the full script to her, but she had the feeling that it would be an unforgettable experience. Though she is now a successful actor, Sai Pallavi’s passion is to return to practicing medicine, because she “wants to be of some use”.

Last seen in Suriya's NGK, Sai Pallavi currently has a few projects in her kitty. Recently, reports emerged that she is most likely to be signed on for the crucial role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of the Tamil Vedalam (2015). The role was played by Lakshmi Menon in the original, which was a huge box office hit. The makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew.



Sai Pallavi recently wrapped up shooting for Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. This romantic drama is directed by Sekar Kammula, with whom she had earlier worked with for Telugu film Fidaa (2017), which made her a recognised figure in Tollywood.



She also has Rana Daggubati's Virataparvam in the pipeline, in which she plays a Naxalite. Her role is believed to be inspired by real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha.



There are also reports that a biopic on the late actor Soundarya is in the works. As per a Times of India report, a popular Telugu filmmaker has initiated talks with the family of Soundarya to get their nod on the biopic. Apparently, Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the titular character, and might give the nod if everything goes according to plan.

Watch Sai Pallavi's interview with Bollywood Hungama here:

