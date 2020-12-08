Gautham Menon's 'Queen' web series bags a prestigious award

Ramya Krishnan who plays the lead in it revealed the she is looking forward to the second season of the hit series.

Flix Entertainment

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan, the web series Queen received favourable reviews when it was released last year. It was based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa. Released on MX Player, Queen was written by Reshma Ghatala and starred Ramya Krishnan, Anikha Surendran, and Anjana Jayaprakash in the titular role, in addition to Indrajith Sukumaran, Sonia Aggarwal, and Vamsi Krishna.

The web series has now won the Best Original Series at Singaporeâ€™s Asian Acadamy creative awards. Ramya Krishanan took to her social networking page to express her happiness on the web series winning an award. Ramya also revealed the she is looking forward to begin filming for the second season of the hit series. Sharing the news the actor wrote, "Elated that #Queen won Best Original Series at Singaporeâ€™s Asian Acadamy creative awards on the very same day we started filming-December 5th! Competing against shows across all Asian countries. A shoutout to team #Queen."

Recently the director in a media interaction confirmed the news that he was working on the script for season 2 with other writers. It's not known if Prasath Murugesan, who co-directed the first season of Queen, will be back for season 2.

Besides the real-life story, it also has a fictional take on what the character would have been. It is said Prasath Murugesan has handled the childhood portions of the series, while Gautham has directed adult portion.

Meanwhile, Gautham's also has the films, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and the long-delayed Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline.

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead and is tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

Ramya Krishnan last seen in Thiyagarajan Kumararaja's mind-bending Super Deluxe awaits the release of Venkat Prabhu's multistarrer Party. Party is touted to be a casino-based comedy film produced by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations.

The film has a bevy that is starring in the cast including Jai, Mirchi Shiva, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Shaam, Chandran, Nassar, Suresh, Vijay Vasanth, Aravind Akash, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj among others. Premji Amaren is composing the tunes for this flick with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.

(Content provided by Digital Native)