Gautham Menon will be seen in a cameo in 'Oh My Kadavule'

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and the makers recently roped in Vijay Sethupathi for a cameo appearance.

Last seen playing a brief role of a police officer in Goli Soda 2, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is making his Malayalam acting debut and will be seen playing a pivotal role with Fahadh Fassil's Trance, will be making a cameo appearance in Ashok Selvan’s upcoming film Oh My Kadavulae.

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and the makers recently roped in Vijay Sethupathi for a cameo appearance. Bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam, and Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan play the female leads.

Producer Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory was quoted as saying by DT Next, "There are a few sequences in the film that involve the shooting spots and one among them had to feature a prominent artiste as a filmmaker. Eventually, we felt that the presence of someone a prominent personality will be a value addition. That’s when we approached GVM and he immediately agreed after listening to his portions. Now, we are happy that his scenes have shaped up well and the audiences too will like it."

Gautham was also recently roped in for a full-fledged role in Vishnu Vishal’s FIR. Directed by Manu Anand who is a former associate of Gautham Menon, the film went on the floors last month. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.

Gautham who hasn’t had a single release in the last two years, had his long-pending film, the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thotta released last month, which received a lukewarm response from the audience. He is currently busy with Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller, it is said that the film would be different from what Gautham has done earlier, with Hollywood standards.

