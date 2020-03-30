Gautham Menon on 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' sequel

The director has said that he is yet to narrate the sequel's script to Kamal Haasan one more time.

Flix Kollywood

By now, film buffs must be knowing that director Gautham Menon and Kamal Haasan may be teaming up again and this time for the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. The film was a massive hit and fans have been waiting eagerly for the sequel for 14 years.

In an interview with The Hindu, director Gautham Menon recalled making the first films as a fanboy. He was quoted as saying, “I am a huge fanboy who wrote that scene even though the rest of the film was not like that, just for the audience to celebrate this man. You step aside from the filmmaker you are momentarily. That was a fan’s tribute. ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2’ also has a similar opening scene and I’m really looking forward to shoot that.”

When asked about the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel, the director has said that he is yet to narrate the script to Kamal Haasan one more time and things will get clear very soon. Well, let’s stay tuned to the updates.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was a neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Gautham Menon. One of the biggest highlights of the film was the intro scene featuring its lead actor Kamal Haasan. The film had Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, and Kamalinee Mukherjee in the lead roles, while Prakash Raj, Daniel Balaji, and Salim Baig in supporting roles. The music was composed by Harris Jayaraj with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman and editing done by Anthony. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was released in Telugu as Raghavan and in Hindi as The Smart Hunt. Kamal Haasan won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has Shankar directorial Indian 2, which again is a sequel to his hit movie Indian that released in 1996.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon awaits the release of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. Tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, the film is being produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and claimed it was a separate story.

