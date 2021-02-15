Gautham Menon roped in for important role in 'Rudra Thandavam'

The upcoming film by director Mohan Kshatriyan is a political crime thriller, set in Chennai.

Flix Entertainment

Filmmaker Gautham Menon seems to have taken acting seriously as he’s signing several acting assignments. After making interesting appearances in films such as Golisoda 2, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, and the recently released anthology film Kutty Love Story, Gautham Menon has been signed to play a very important character in Draupadi director Mohan Kshatriyan’s upcoming Tamil film Rudra Thandavam, which reunites him with actor Richard Rishi. Welcoming Gautham Menon on board, Mohan tweeted, “Gautham Vasudev Menon sir Vathapirajan-aaga Rudra Thandavam padathil nadikkirar enbadhai magizhvudan therivithukolgiren (sic).”

Speaking to the Times of India, Mohan said, “It’s a political crime thriller, set in Chennai, especially north Chennai. The story is based on a judgment, and has both fictional and real-life elements. This is a script I wrote after 'Draupadi' released. We are finalising the dialogues now.”

While multiple reports suggest that Gautham Menon will be seen playing the antagonist, some have also claimed that he just plays an important character. Richard will be seen in two different avatars in the movie. Mohan said in a media statement, "His character has two shades. He is now working on his physique — he has to lose weight and look fit for one of the portions. So, he has been gymming and eating right. Jubin, who composed music for both my previous films, is part of this one as well. Farooq, who is one of the leading cinematographers in the ad world, will be cranking the camera.”

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is all set to commence work on his next project with Simbu soon. The project is being bankrolled by Vels Films International. He recently completed shooting for the upcoming Netflix anthology film Navarasa, which marks the filmmaker’s reunion with Suriya after a decade. Gautham also awaits the release of his long-delayed action-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram.

Gautham also awaits the release of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. It is tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and claimed it was a separate story.