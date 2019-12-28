Gautham Menon lands key role in Vishnu Vishal’s 'FIR'

Kollywood

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was last seen playing a brief role of a police officer in Goli Soda 2, has been roped for a full-fledged role in Vishnu Vishal’s FIR. Directed by Manu Anand, a former assistant to Gautham Menon, the film went on floors last month.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John. The cast also includes RNR Manohar, Shabeer, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Joseph George, Rakesh Brahmanandan, Praveen K Nair, Prashanth (itisprashant) and Vinod Kailash in supporting roles. Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram’s assistant and 'Kirumi' fame Arul Vincent handles the camera for this movie, Ashwath will is the music director and G K Prasanna is the editor. Indu Lal Kaveeth is the Art Director for FIR.

It was initially announced that the film would be bankrolled by Anand Joy under the banner Sujataa Entertainments. However,a recent announcement stated that Vishnu Vishal himself will produce the film under his own banner. FIR marks Vishnu's fourth production venture and will be a Summer 2020 release.

Gautham Menon, who bought the remake rights of Telugu super hit Pelli choopulu, had roped in Vishnu Vishal to star in the Tamil remake. Titled Pon Ondru Kandein, the remake failed to take-off owing to financial issues.

Gautham Menon is also starring as the antagonist in GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film with debutant director Mathimaran. Gautham was also signed for Sibiraj’s cop drama Walter, but opted out of the project owing to his directorial commitments.

Gautham is currently busy with Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy-fame Varun Raahei in the lead role. Tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, the movie is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and claimed it was a separate story. The film is expected to release in February 2020