Gautham Karthik - Yashika join sets of Nayanthara starrer 'Mookkuthi Amman'

The film is touted to be a satirical comedy directed by RJ Balaji

Flix Kollywood

Last seen in Super Star Rajinikanth's Darbar, Nayanthara has a few interesting projects up her sleeve. Nayanthara had teamed up with RJ Balaji for her next titled Mookkuthi Amman. Touted to be a satirical comedy which is being scripted by the popular radio jockey turned actor.

The film has Nayanthara playing the titular role and the film which went on floors of December last year. The latest update is that Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu pair actor Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aanand will be making a special cameo appearance in the film.

The team had completed 90 percent of the film during their 44 days the first schedule. They had begun shooting the remaining portions were wrapped up recently and it is getting ready for the Summer 2020 release.

In the film, Nayanthara is rumored to be playing a deity in this film, which also stars RJ Balaji in a key role. The project is being bankrolled by Dr. Isari Ganesh under his banner Vels Film International and this would be RJ Balaji's second-time collaboration with the banner who had previously collaborated for the film LKG. Girishh G of Aval fame is composing the music for this film while Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer.

After playing second fiddle to heroes, RJ Balaji had played the lead in the Tamil political satire LKG which released last year and he had also doubled up as story and screenplay writer for the project. Balaji played the titular role while Priya Anand was seen as the female lead. The movie had received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

On the acting front, RJ Balaji was recently roped in for Shankar’s Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently roped in for Super Star Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 138 which is being directed by Siva. D Imman is already on board to compose the tunes for this entertainer.