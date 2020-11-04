Gautam Kitchlu shares Kajal Aggarwalâ€™s 'no make-up' photo soon after their wedding

Kajal married her partner Gautam in a lavish yet private ceremony on October 30.

Kajal Aggarwal opened up about her relationship with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu recently, and the couple got married on October 30 in a lavish, yet private, wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple moved to their new house in Mumbai and also hosted a small housewarming party for their close friends.

Kajal's husband Gautam took to his social media and shared a picture of the actress's no-makeup morning photo. In the photo, Kajal is seen sitting across a table wearing a loose t-shirt and glasses, and sticking her tongue out.

Gautam is an entrepreneur who runs a home decor and interior designing company called Discern Living based in Mumbai.

Kajal had earlier said that she would continue to act after her marriage.

Last seen on screen in Tamil film Comali, Kajal is making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled Live Telecast, horror series that will soon be streaming on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

Kajal is currently awaiting the release of the Telugu project Mosagallu, in which she shares screen space with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast also includes Ruhi Singh and Suniel Shetty in important roles.

The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory. Reports are that the film is inspired by a major IT scam.

Kajal is also acting with megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film originally was supposed to mark Trishaâ€™s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she reportedly opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was roped in as a replacement for Trisha. It has already been confirmed that Ram Charan will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Kajal is also part of director Shankarâ€™s magnum opus Indian 2, along with Kamal Haasan. In February, a ghastly accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three persons dead and several injured.

