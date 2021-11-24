Gautam Gambhir files police complaint alleging threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Security has been deployed at the former cricketer’s home in Delhi and investigation has been launched into the threatening emails sent to him.

BJP MP from East Delhi constituency and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday, November 24, filed a complaint with the Delhi police alleging that he received threatening emails and death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir.’ Delhi DCP Central Shweta Chauhan told news agency ANI that security has been deployed at the former cricketer’s home in Delhi and investigation has been launched into the threatening emails sent to him.

"We have received an Email from ISIS-Kashmir on the official ID of MP Gautam Gambhir on November 23 at 9.32 pm," read the complaint filed by Gambhir's personal secretary.

The mail, accessed by IANS, read: "We are going to kill you and your family." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that an investigation into the matter is underway and the security arrangement outside the Delhi MP's residence has been tightened.

Notably, the 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, a staunch nationalist, has been extremely vocal about the issue of terrorism in Kahmir. Earlier in December 2019 as well, Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police alleging death threats to him and his family members from an international number. He had then also urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family.

On Wednesday, Journalist and faculty member of the International Security Academy Aditya Raj Kaul also shared that he has received similar threats via email from an organisation claiming to be the ‘ISIS in Kashmir’. In a tweet, Kaul shared screengrabs of the email. “You have written a lot against us, now we are going to send you on a long journey soon. Come to Srinagar sometime,” the message reads, and is signed by “Daesh J&K,” the tweets shared by Kaul say.

He also received other emails containing death threats, claiming that the organisation is in possession of Kaul’s personal details. “Last night I received back to back threat emails from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ saying they will behead and kill me for my reportage on terrorism. I have written to @Uppolice and @CellDelhi to investigate urgently to trace the terrorists and review security measures. We don’t fear you,” Kaul said.